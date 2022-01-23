Warburg Research Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.63 ($91.62).

NDA opened at €98.56 ($112.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.38. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a 52-week high of €91.82 ($104.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.52.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

