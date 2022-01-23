Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Trimmed by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,743,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

