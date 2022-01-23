Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WABC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 58.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 38.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

