Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYI. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,205,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 335,143 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,190,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HYI opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.