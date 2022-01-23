Westhampton Capital LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

