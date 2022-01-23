Westhampton Capital LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 96,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day moving average is $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

