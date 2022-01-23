Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $434.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

