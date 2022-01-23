Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 5,004 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 73,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 260,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

