WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $57.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $43.88 on Thursday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

