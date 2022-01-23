Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

