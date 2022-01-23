Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,267 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

