Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price upped by Tudor Pickering to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. restated a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.65.

WCP opened at C$8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.46 and a 52-week high of C$9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.62.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,665,356.52. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 77,710 shares of company stock worth $570,128.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

