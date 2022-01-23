William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

HAIN stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after buying an additional 166,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after buying an additional 603,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

