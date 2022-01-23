William Blair Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

BJRI stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.64 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.