Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 568,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.