Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIT. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Wipro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wipro by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Wipro by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wipro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WIT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,229,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,771. Wipro has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

