Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

