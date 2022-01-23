Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC lowered Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

