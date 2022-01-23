World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $208.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.91. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in World Acceptance by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in World Acceptance by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

