World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 128.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,176,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,047,000 after acquiring an additional 167,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

INT stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

