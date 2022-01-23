World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $49.65 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

