WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,078.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $56.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

