Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

