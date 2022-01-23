Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of XLO opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). As a group, research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 13,458 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $129,465.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 538,458 shares of company stock worth $8,370,716 in the last three months.

