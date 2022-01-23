Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.17

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 10886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPER shares. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xperi by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

