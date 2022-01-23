Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YMAB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,739. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 178,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 452,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 115,679 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

