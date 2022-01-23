YAM V3 (YAM) Price Down 10.8% This Week

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00044501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006192 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,108,707 coins and its circulating supply is 13,101,131 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

