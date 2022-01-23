Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report sales of $32.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.30 million. CEVA posted sales of $28.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $121.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $136.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

CEVA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 160,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,245. CEVA has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CEVA by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 115.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CEVA by 7.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.