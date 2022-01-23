Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will announce $275.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.70 million to $278.16 million. Costamare posted sales of $119.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year sales of $780.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.06 million to $789.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costamare.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 83.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRE stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.