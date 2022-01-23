Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce $249.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.29 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $219.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $945.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.50 million to $956.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.50 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

