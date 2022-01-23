Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $62.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.10 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $63.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $235.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $238.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $250.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HBNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

HBNC stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $957.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

