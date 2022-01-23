Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post sales of $49.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the highest is $49.73 million. Model N posted sales of $42.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $212.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODN. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

MODN opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $13,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

