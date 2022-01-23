Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will report $36.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.65 million. Schrödinger reported sales of $33.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year sales of $128.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.42 million to $129.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.87 million, with estimates ranging from $161.20 million to $216.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schrödinger by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Schrödinger by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

