Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.01. 20,210,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,525,061. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

