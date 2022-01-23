Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $889.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Univest Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

