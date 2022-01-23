Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Veritone by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veritone by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 155,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veritone by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 143,509 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $518.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

