Zacks: Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $1,640,323 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

