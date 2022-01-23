Zacks: Analysts Expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Butterfly Network.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.