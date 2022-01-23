Zacks: Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

