Zacks: Analysts Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.84). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05.

TARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $59.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $239,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 66,441 shares of company stock worth $438,946. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.