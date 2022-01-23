Zacks: Analysts Expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,722. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $784.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

