Zacks: Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. 211,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,719. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 over the last 90 days. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 105,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 107,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 86,906 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

