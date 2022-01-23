Zacks: Analysts Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

VIRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

VIRX stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

