Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report $414.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.30 million and the highest is $428.40 million. Ameresco posted sales of $314.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $522,213.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,491 shares of company stock valued at $12,993,749. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 526,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,193. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

