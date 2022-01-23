Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $11.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 808,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.57. 325,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

