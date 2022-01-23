Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report sales of $18.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $19.30 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $17.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $65.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.77 million, with estimates ranging from $68.01 million to $71.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

SMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 68.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,131 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 219,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 125,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,161. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

