Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE DHX opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $262.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

