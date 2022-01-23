Zacks: Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post $47.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.56 million to $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $245.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $131,240. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 1,059,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

