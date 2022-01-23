Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Boeing reported earnings per share of ($15.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.57.

BA opened at $205.44 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,323 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

