Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.88.

CCJ stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -287.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Cameco has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 272.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.